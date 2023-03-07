Top 25: Week of 3/7

Not only has the calendar turned to March, we are now officially in the madness. Several teams have already punched their NCAA Tournament tickets, but all the rest will be wrapped up this week, leading up to Selection Sunday in just a couple days time. While the UNC women have the week off before learning their NCAA Tournament, it’s a big one for the men, who may very well need to win the ACC Tournament to get in.

Before everything gets going in one of the biggest weeks of the college basketball year, let’s take a look at where the AP Rankings stand.

Men’s Basketball

AP Top 25

Houston (58 first place votes) UCLA (3) Kansas Alabama Purdue Marquette Texas Arizona Gonzaga Baylor UConn Kansas State Virginia Miami Xavier Saint Mary’s Tennessee Texas A&M Indiana San Diego State Duke TCU Kentucky Creighton Missouri

Where is UNC?

Absolutely nowhere.

Biggest Winners

Texas A&M led the way this week, moving up six spots after closing out their regular season with a win over then #2 Alabama. Also some team from Durham moved up five spots, apparently.

Biggest Losers

Providence, Maryland, and Pittsburgh all had big falls, dropping into the realm of the unranked. Meanwhile, Tennessee have gone from #2 at the end of January down to #17, having lost six of their last 10.

Conference Breakdown

Big 12: 5

SEC: 5

Big East: 4

ACC: 3

Big Ten: 2

Pac-12: 2

WCC: 2

AAC: 1

Mountain West: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week

It’s conference tournament week, so we don’t have a lot of big time games already set. Instead of looking at individual games, let’s take a look at the most intriguing fields this week.

ACC: March 7-11, Greensboro, NC - Final on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN: Well, it all comes down to this for UNC. They almost certainly have to win the ACC Tournament to get in, and at the very least they need to make the final. Even beyond them, there’s a couple other ACC teams right around the bubble for whom this week is important.

March 7-11, Greensboro, NC - Final on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN: Well, it all comes down to this for UNC. They almost certainly have to win the ACC Tournament to get in, and at the very least they need to make the final. Even beyond them, there’s a couple other ACC teams right around the bubble for whom this week is important. Big 12: March 8-11, Kansas City, MO - Final on Saturday at 5 PM ET on ESPN: With five ranked team, the Big 12 is tied for the most, but they have four of the top 12. Seven of the 10 teams are currently projected to make the field according to Joe Lunardi, and an eighth is projected as one of his first four teams out.

March 8-11, Kansas City, MO - Final on Saturday at 5 PM ET on ESPN: With five ranked team, the Big 12 is tied for the most, but they have four of the top 12. Seven of the 10 teams are currently projected to make the field according to Joe Lunardi, and an eighth is projected as one of his first four teams out. Big Ten: March 8-12, Chicago, IL - Final on Sunday at 2:30 PM ET on CBS: Lunardi currently has 10 Big Ten teams in the field. However, three of them are in his last eight in, and he has Michigan among his first eight teams out. Purdue is the only truly great team in the conference, but watching the bubble teams do battle with each other will be interesting.

Women’s Basketball

AP Top 25

South Carolina (28 first place votes) Iowa Indiana Virginia Tech Stanford Maryland UConn Utah LSU Villanova Notre Dame Ohio State Duke Oklahoma Texas Gonzaga UCLA Michigan North Carolina Colorado UNLV Washington State Tennessee Arizona Middle Tennessee

Where is UNC?

The Tar Heels’ exit at the quarterfinal stage of the ACC Tournament saw them slide down one spot to #19. It will be interesting this Sunday if the Tar Heels are chosen as one of the first weekend hosts.

Biggest Winners

After coming from the #7 seed to win the Pac-12’s auto bid, Washington State when from not receiving any votes to the #22 ranking.

Biggest Losers

Early losses in their particular conference tournaments saw Utah and LSU each take five spot drops, the biggest of the week.

Conference Breakdown

Pac-12: 6

Big Ten: 5

ACC: 4

SEC: 3

Big 12: 2

Big East: 2

Conference USA: 1

Mountain West: 1

WCC: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week

Most of the power conferences held their women’s tournaments last weekend, but let’s take a look at some of the important ones come up this week