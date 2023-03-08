UNC vs. Boston College: How to Watch

The Tar Heels are in Greensboro tonight to take on Boston College in their first game of the ACC Tournament. The Eagles managed to dominate Louisville yesterday in the opening round, while this will be UNC’s first game since their disappointing loss to Duke.

I’m going to be honest: I don’t know what we should expect to see tonight from UNC. This team had everything on their side in the Duke game: an electric crowd, momentum going into the final minutes of the second half, and a Blue Devils team that really wasn’t very good offensively. Regardless, the Heels just couldn’t knock down shots to put Duke away, and much like many other games this season, they paid for it. The Heels did manage to beat Boston College the first time these two teams played this season, so one can only hope that they’re able to do it again to avoid going home for what would likely be the rest of the season.

If you were unable to make the trip to Greensboro for tonight’s game, here is how you can watch/stream the game.