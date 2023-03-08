UNC Basketball: Boston College Game Thread

Whether or not you believe that UNC has to win the ACC Tournament in order to get into the NCAA Tournament, one thing is for sure: the Tar Heels have to win several games in Greensboro. An early exit from the ACC Tournament would solidly end their chances of getting off the bubble.

That mission begins tonight as they take on Boston College. The Eagles beat Louisville on Tuesday to advance to the second round. Carolina bested Boston College when the two teams met in Chapel Hill on January 17, 72-64. Armando Bacot scored 20 points in that game in which Boston College didn’t make a single three-pointer.

UNC reverted to their cold-shooting ways last Saturday in the season finale against Duke. The team that came to play against Virginia and Florida State needs to show up tonight to avoid bowing out of the tournament this early.

As always, we’ll be back after the game with a complete roundup of the happenings. Until then...

Go Heels!