UNC vs. Virginia: How to Watch

Later tonight, UNC will face off against Virginia in the quarterfinals round of the ACC Tournament. The Tar Heels completely dominated Boston College last night to the tune of an 85-61 victory, and now they set their sights on winning a rubber match against a Virginia team that is currently on a two-game win streak.

At the time of writing, we have no idea if Armando Bacot will suit up for tonight’s game after suffering an ankle injury against the Eagles. The Heels struggled against the Cavaliers in Bacot’s absence when these two teams faced off in Charlottesville, so one can only hope that he is able to play through whatever pain he is in. Whether he plays or not, the Heels will still need strong performances from RJ Davis and Caleb Love. Both players combined for 40 points in last night’s win, and really all you need to beat Virginia is to get to 60 points before they do. That’s not a lot to ask, right?

For those who are unable to make it to Greensboro, here’s how you can watch/stream the game: