UNC Basketball: Virginia Game Thread

The last time UNC met Virginia, it was a look at the sharp shooting Tar Heels that we saw last night. Carolina was hot from deep, as they were in their win over Boston College on Wednesday, and it helped them avenge their frustrating loss to UVA in Charlottesville when Armando Bacot went down early with an ankle injury.

Carolina needs to bring that same offensive energy tonight when they take on Virginia for a chance at the ACC Tournament semifinals. Hubert Davis was a bit fortunate last night that his guys had such a healthy lead that he was able to rest his starters late, and we’ll still need to monitor the situation with Bacot’s ankle, but there shouldn’t be as many concerns of fatigue tonight against a team that earned a double bye and hasn’t played yet in Greensboro.

As always, we’ll be back after the game with a complete roundup of the happenings. Until then...

Go Heels!