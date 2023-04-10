UNC Football: A mini-guide to this weekend’s Spring Game

This Saturday (April 15) at 3pm, Kenan Stadium will be open to the public for Carolina’s Spring Game. Admission is free!

Similar to an actual game day in the regular season, there will be a Fan Fest (i.e. Tar Heel Town) two hours before the game, but around the Belltower instead of in front of Davis Library.

Fans may remember that last year’s Spring Game gave us a brief glimpse at how talented Drake Maye was. At the time, Mack Brown said that the quarterback competition was still neck and neck between Maye and Jacolby Criswell, and the Arkansas transfer performed well enough to give that clearly false statement some credibility.

The offensive calls were conservative (as to not put any wrinkles on film too early) and the defense was in base sets all afternoon. Expect some more of the same this year, as UNC debuts a new offensive coordinator and secondary coach.

For those fans traveling to Chapel Hill for the game, you can make a whole weekend out of the trip. Baseball plays Miami on Friday at 6pm, and again on Saturday at noon. Women’s lacrosse and softball also have games on Saturday at noon if you want to spread the love around.

Hopefully the sun will be shining and the Heels will be showing off some polished play in a packed Kenan Stadium. There’s no better time to shake off some of the rust from last season’s four-game losing streak to close what could have been a special season. This will surely be our last season watching Drake Maye in Chapel Hill, so grab every chance you can!