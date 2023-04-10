UNC Basketball: Dontrez Styles commits to Georgetown

After three and a half weeks in the transfer portal, former Tar Heel Dontrez Styles has committed to play at Georgetown next season.

NEWS: North Carolina transfer Dontrez Styles has committed to Ed Cooley and Georgetown, he tells @On3sports.



Former 4⭐️ recruit.



Story: https://t.co/783Omxl7GP pic.twitter.com/iyOtr8K1tG — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 10, 2023

Tar Heel fans can breath a sigh of relief, as there was a lot of smoke about a potential marriage with NC State. Just as close to his native Kinston, NC, it would have been a tough blow to see someone make the trek from the Dean Dome to the home of the Carolina Hurricanes.

As it stands, the Capital One Center (where Georgetown plays the majority of their home games) is a 4.5 hour drive from Kinston, essentially a straight shot up I-95, so Styles won’t be far from home. The schools that Styles considered were all similarly close to Kinston, with ECU, NC State, and West Virginia joining Georgetown for consideration.

Dontrez Styles will look to significantly increase his minutes in the Big East, having only played in 15 games last season, averaging 5.9 mpg. Georgetown has an interesting piece to add to Ed Cooley’s inaugural Hoya squad. He can play on the wing or as an athletic undersized four. Hopefully Styles will blossom with increased playing time.

What do you think of the move? Are you glad we won’t have to face him at least twice next season? Let us know in the comments.