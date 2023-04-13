UNC Recruiting: Hubert Davis offers 2023 three-star SF Brady Dunlap

Last night it was announced that Hubert Davis has offered 2023 three-star small forward Brady Dunlap. For those who are unfamiliar with that name, Dunlap was committed to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish before Mike Brey decided to leave the program. Dunlap then requested to be released from his National Letter of Intent, and his recruiting re-opened.

Dunlap is a 6’7, 180-lb small forward from Studio City, CA. He is currently ranked as the 35th-best small forward in the country, and the 149th-best player in the 2023 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. According to CBB Roundup’s Twitter page, Villanova and St. John’s are also in play for Dunlap.

This recruitment is an interesting one, mostly because it felt like Davis was done recruiting freshmen for this fall’s team. One could argue that this is part of the “new normal” that was created in college basketball, and while that is definitely true, it mostly feels like Davis attempting to capitalize on a player that he saw a lot of potential in once Dunlap decommitted from the Irish. So far Davis has managed to get two transfers out of the portal, so there’s still a long way to go in this rebuilding process.

Hopefully we will get more information on this recruitment in the coming days and weeks, but what do you think of Davis targeting Dunlap? Let us know in the comments below.