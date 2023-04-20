UNC Basketball: Notre Dame transfer Cormac Ryan has committed to the Tar Heels

It’s official: Notre Dame transfer Cormac Ryan has decided to make his way to Chapel Hill to play for the Tar Heels. The announcement was a weird sequence of events, starting with some cryptic tweets earlier in the day, and Dickie V of all people spilling the beans before it became official.

The Tar Heels scored big today as Cormac Ryan of Notre Dame will be an instant impact with @UNC_Basketball He can shoot the 3 & is a tenacious defender according to @Coach_MikeBrey in chats with Mike during the year. — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) April 20, 2023

I didn’t have Vitale spoiling someone’s commitment on my offseason BINGO card, but regardless, Hubert Davis just landed a much-needed shooter for his team. Ryan’s ability to knock down the three-ball is something that Tar Heel fans have experienced first-hand, and it is something that is needed desperately for a team that struggled from deep after Brady Manek graduated.

Ryan is a 6’5, 195-lb guard out of New York City, NY. He played for Milton Academy in high school, and was a four-star recruit during that time. During his time with Stanford and Notre Dame, Ryan averaged 10.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game, and 35.2% from three. During his final season at Notre Dame Ryan averaged 12.3 points, 4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 34.4% from deep.

Here is what Ryan told 247Sports about why he chose UNC:

“Ultimately why I chose North Carolina, I really felt a strong connection with Hubert Davis who is a phenomenal basketball coach and person,” Ryan told 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst Travis Branham. “I think we are poised to have a hungry and talented group. That is something that really drew me and my role and fit with those guys is something that really excites me.”

Ryan will join Jae’Lyn Withers and Paxson Wojcik as the newest transfers to Carolina, which means Hubert Davis has a few more open scholarships to fill. This weekend Stanford transfer Harrison Ingram is visiting campus, so that will be something to keep an eye on over the next few days. For now, what do you think of Hubert Davis’ latest addition to the team? Let us know in the comments below.