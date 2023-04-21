UNC Baseball: Midweek recap and weekend of 4/21

Despite their series loss last weekend, the North Carolina Tar Heels (25-12, 9-7 ACC) are still in second place in the Coastal Division. The Diamond Heels have another conference home series this weekend.

Below is the schedule against Boston College:

UNC Baseball Upcoming Schedule Date Time Opponent Date Time Opponent 4/21/2023 6:00 PM vs. Boston College 4/22/2023 2:00 PM vs. Boston College 4/23/2023 12:00 PM vs. Boston College

Last weekend’s 2-1 series loss to Miami hurt Carolina in the polls.

UNC is still ranked but has fallen from one to four spots in the national polls:

D1Baseball.com: 18

Baseball America: 17

NCBWA: 14

Collegiate Baseball: 17

USA Today Coaches Poll: 16

Charlotte rolled into town Tuesday for Dollar Dog Night at the Bosh. And the 49ers started on time with a two-RBI double in the first.

After a scoreless second, the Tar Heels responded in the third. With two in scoring position, Johnny Castagnozzi drove in one on a single to left.

With runners at first and third, Alberto Osuna was hit by a pitch. With the bases loaded, Colby Wilkerson was also hit by a pitch and the game was tied at two.

The fourth and fifth were scoreless.

In the sixth, Tomas Frick drove in Mac Horvath to break the tie.

Horvath tallied the final runs for UNC in the seventh with a two-run home run.

Charlotte scored their final run in the eighth, and Kevin Eaise finished off the 49ers in order in the ninth for the 5-3 win.

One of the most concerning stats of the game was Carolina left 19 runners stranded.

Boston College (24-12, 9-9 ACC) has improved tremendously from their abysmal 2022 record of 19-34. One victory over Carolina this weekend will double their conference win total from last season.

Senior Barry Walsh leads BC in batting average (.353), hits (41), and shares the team lead of stolen bases (9).

Junior Joe Vetrano leads the Eagles in home runs (9), slugging percentage (.519), and is tied for the team lead in RBIs (28).

Graduate student and Division III transfer Chris Flynn has made the most of his opportunity with Boston College. The righty starter has a 6-1 record, leads the team in innings pitched, and ranks fourth in the ACC with 61 strikeouts.

Another graduate student and D-III transfer Andrew Roman is a key part of the pitching staff. He has a 0.72 ERA in 14 appearances and 25 innings. Roman’s eight saves are tied for second in the conference.

Below are the individual leaders for UNC:

Batting (minimum 2 PA/G and 75% of games played):

Batting average: .347 - Hunter Stokely

Slugging percentage: .676 - Mac Horvath

Home runs: 14 - Mac Horvath (4th in ACC)

RBI: 42 - Tomas Frick (4th in ACC)

Hits: 46 - Casey Cook

Runs: 43 - Mac Horvath (7th in ACC)

On-base percentage: .472 - Jackson Van De Brake

Stolen bases: 16 - Vance Honeycutt and Mac Horvath (T-2nd in ACC)

Pitching (minimum 1 IP/G):