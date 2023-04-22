UNC Basketball: Stanford Transfer Harrison Ingram has committed to the Tar Heels

North Carolina’s transfer portal shopping spree continues with the addition of Stanford swingman Harrison Ingram:

The 6’7”, 230 lbs swingman from Dallas, TX is another excellent building block for Hubert Davis’s 2023-24 team, likely replacing Leaky Black as a versatile forward that can guard multiple positions and handle the ball as needed.

Ingram should be familiar to UNC fans, as Roy Williams recruited him out of high school before he ultimately decided to play for former Carolina assistant coach Jerod Haase at Stanford. While in Palo Alto, Ingram won PAC-10 freshman of the year in a rookie campaign that saw him score 10.5 ppg while grabbing 6.7 rpg.

As a sophomore, he maintained his 10.5 ppg scoring average, while improving his assists to 3.7 per game.

Ingram fits the mold of player Hubert Davis has chased after this off-season: skilled but suited to supporting RJ Davis and Armando Bacot. Watching Ingram’s highlights, you can see that he can shoot the three (though his percentage is just 32%), and can hit the entry pass to the block from multiple angles and depths.

His playmaking is a little more slow and steady, and Ingram seems to have the old-man, YMCA game down pat as a 20-year old. While able to progress the ball, his playmaking can be susceptible to turnovers, as he averaged 2.3 per game.

What Ingram will provide the Tar Heels is versatile size in attack and defense, and he will need to be accounted for at all times in a way Leaky Black was not. Hopefully Armando Bacot will not see the tilted floors he did when Leaky was standing on the opposite corner.

By all accounts, Hubert Davis is not done in the transfer portal, but the addition of Harrison Ingram is his biggest get yet!