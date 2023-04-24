UNC Recruiting: Drake Powell and Elliot Cadeau receive Nike EYBL Session I honors

AAU basketball has kicked off for the spring and summer, and so far two Tar Heels have had excellent performances during the first Nike EYBL regular season session. UNC commits Drake Powell and Elliot Cadeau have both made the session 1 First Team, and Drake Powell was named overall MVP.

Powell is playing for Team CP3 this summer, and so far his team has a 4-0 record. During those four wins, Powell averaged 20.2 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 block per game, all while shooting 53.8% from the field. The Carolina native has certainly been trending upward since announcing his commitment, and while he is a four-star small forward according to the 247Sports Composite, 247Sports themselves have him as a five-star, and he is the seventh-best small forward in the class. After having such a strong showing for Team CP3, I wouldn’t be shocked if we see recruiting sites all get on the same page in regards to where his position should be in the rankings.

As for Elliot Cadeau, he has continued to drop jaws across the country with his play. The 6’1 guard finished the first session averaging 10.2 points, 10.8 assists, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.2 steals per game for New Heights Lightning. Cadeau is fresh off of a Geico Nationals title win with his regular high school team, Link Academy. He was arguably the best player on the floor during the entire tournament, solidifying confidence in Tar Heel fans that he has a chance to do something special when he finally arrives in Chapel Hill.

While proper basketball seasons are starting to wrap up, it is definitely worth keeping an eye on the AAU circuit this spring/summer. Hubert Davis has a number of commits and prospects performing during these circuits, and this is usually the time that we see a lot of movement in the rankings as well. I’m excited to see what Powell and Cadeau are able to do for their respective teams, and I can’t wait for them to arrive on campus in the near future.