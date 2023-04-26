UNC Football: NFL Draft Player Profile - Antoine Green

While Josh Downs garnered most of the headlines when it came to UNC’s aerial offense the past two years, a good chunk of it — including all of 2022 — was spent being ably supported on the outside by Antoine Green, who overcame early-career injuries to become the deep threat that the offense needed to make sure it didn’t become one-dimensional. After struggling to see the field in his first three years in Chapel Hill, Green finally made good on the promise he’d shown as a 4-star recruit and became a reliable deep threat for the Heels, ranking among the country’s leaders in yards per reception and putting himself on the map as a draftable prospect in the NFL. He also caught a memorable game-winning touchdown against Duke in 2022 that defined the season for UNC as much as anything else. Let’s take a look at what he brings to the table:

Measurables and Production:

I will get into the numbers as needed below, but the short explanation of this chart is that it displays Green’s measurements and athletic testing as it stacks up to the history of prospects at his position. Scores are out of 10. Red backgrounds indicate significantly below average, yellow backgrounds indicate average-moderately above average, and green backgrounds indicate well above average-elite scores.

Green’s production, once he was able to get on the field consistently, was that of a solid #2 receiver. Over the last two years of his career, he caught 74 balls for 1410 yards and 12 touchdowns, for an average of over 19 yards per catch. Both years, he ranked within the top 15 receivers in the nation for that statistic, and his scoring a touchdown about every 6 touches was pretty good, too.

Strengths:

Deep Threat: This is Green’s bread and butter. He has good top-end speed, running a 4.47-second 40-yard dash at the Combine, and gets to it pretty quickly when he’s running in a straight line. He uses speed releases to avoid jams when facing press coverage and is able to quickly stack opposing defensive backs when he’s going vertical. From there, he can subtly change direction without losing speed and letting the defensive back get back on him, and he’s skilled tracking the ball over either shoulder while maintaining his stride as much as possible, showing late hands just like he’s supposed to. I’ve seen him make multiple catches over his shoulder, backshoulder, on the sideline with his body as a shield, whatever a play design and coverage dictates, he can do it.

Weaknesses:

Route Running: Green’s game is going deep on posts and verts, and he’s sometimes able to use his speed to force corners to play off him before he turns for a curl. He struggles to separate on routes that require him to gear down and explode out of a break, making him difficult to project as a three-down receiver. Green plays pretty much at one speed, which is great for running past defenders, but against defensive backs who are his athletic match, he doesn’t really have the moves to get them to bit or lose a step or two on him. His average agility scores only really confirm that this probably isn’t something that can be unlocked in him.

Miscellaneous:

Green’s dealt with a few injuries during his time in Chapel Hill, first a nasty ankle injury late in his first year playing that took him the better part of two years to get back to game speed from, and then a collarbone injury that required surgery before the 2022 season that cost him a couple of games. I think injury scouting is relatively pointless, but I guess it’s worth noting. He’s also an older prospect as a 5th-year senior, which I think matters more for players you’re expecting to be stars than the ones you’re expecting to be role players.

Conclusion:

Green does a job and does it well, and when I say well, I mean that I think he’ll continue to be able to do it at the NFL level. Explosive plays are the most valuable asset in offensive football, and Green provides just that with his deep-ball prowess. But wide receiver is an increasingly saturated position in the NFL and there’s less and less room for specialists like him unless they’re making something happen just about every game. Green will have to work to prove he can be that guy, but I think a guy with an NFL-ready skill like him, and a skill that can change games at that, is certainly worth a 6th round pick or so. In the right environment and with the right chances, he can certainly help a team.