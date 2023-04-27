UNC Football: All Aboard

People all over the world (everybody), join hands.

Steam locomotives take a long time to accelerate. Despite generating a huge amount of torque from the jump, the speed takes a bit to catch up to the sound. It’s an incredible amount of energy that has to build up, slowly but steadily, in order to move tons and tons of steel. With that in mind, I reckon it’s best to start early.

Don’t you know it’s time to get on board.

A Heisman campaign take a long time to pick up steam. After generating a huge amount of buzz last year in his first season under center, Drake Maye is currently the odds-on runner-up for the 2023 Heisman Trophy. Even though the season is four months and some change away, you could get +1,000 odds on the North Carolina quarterback to win the nation’s top collegiate football award tomorrow (assuming you live in a place where such a bet would be legal).

And let this train keep on ridin’, ridin’ on through.

I would never presume to give gambling advice. My preferred way to lose money isn’t sports betting, and not only because it’s illegal where I live. There’s far too much variance, especially in college sports, and I’m risk-averse by nature. All I’m saying is, this rig is going to get rolling here sooner or later, and I would like to be on the record as having my ticket punched for the Drake Maye Heisman Hype Train.

Don’t you miss this train at the station.

Despite a lot of angst surrounding the coming season, there are still plenty of things to be excited about for those of us who are so inclined to look for them. Maye’s undeniable talent is one of them, perhaps the most exciting thing, and if he puts up his customary numbers en route to a string of wins to start the season, we will be hearing more and more about the possible first Heisman winner in Carolina’s storied history.

‘Cause if you miss it, I feel sorry, sorry for you.

It’s exciting to have things to be excited about, which feels like an obvious statement until you spend any time on social media. So, I’m setting this space aside for myself to celebrate the opportunity that we have to watch a really good quarterback play football this season in our favorite shade of blue. A genuine Heisman campaign, in Chapel Hill. It’s a lovely thought, and I’m on board.