2023 NFL Draft: How to Watch

The 2023 NFL Draft is set to kick off tonight when the first round gets underway in Kansas City. Over the next couple days, 259 college football players will hear their name called and live out a life long dream, including — hopefully — a couple of Tar Heels.

Josh Downs, Antoine Green, Asim Richards, and Noah Taylor are all up for selection this year and could be taken by a team over the next three days. Projections for where and when the four Heels could be selected vary, and yesterday, we here at THB broke down their various chances. Wide receiver Josh Downs is the most high profile name of the Tar Heels available this year, and could hear his name called tonight or very early tomorrow, while the other Carolina players may have to wait until Saturday.

If you’re interesting in seeing where the UNC players land, or you want see where all the college stars land, or who your favorite NFL team gets, here’s everything you need to know on how to catch the action.

Day 1 - Thursday 4/27

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET What: Round 1

Round 1 TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, and ESPN Deportes

ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, and ESPN Deportes Radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio (channel 88), Westwood One (find an affiliate here), and ESPN Radio

SiriusXM NFL Radio (channel 88), Westwood One (find an affiliate here), and ESPN Radio Streaming: Watch ESPN and NFL+

Day 2 - Friday 4/28

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET What: Rounds 2-3

Rounds 2-3 TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, and ESPN Deportes

ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, and ESPN Deportes Radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio (channel 88) and ESPN Radio

SiriusXM NFL Radio (channel 88) and ESPN Radio Streaming: Watch ESPN and NFL+

Day 3 - Saturday 4/29

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET What: Rounds 4-7

Rounds 4-7 TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, and ESPN Deportes

ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, and ESPN Deportes Radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio (channel 88) and ESPN Radio

SiriusXM NFL Radio (channel 88) and ESPN Radio Streaming: Watch ESPN and NFL+

Good luck to all the Tar Heels taking part in this year’s draft!