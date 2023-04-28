UNC Women’s Lacrosse All-ACC Honors

Later today, the sixth-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels women’s lacrosse team will take on second-ranked Syracuse in the ACC Championship Semifinals. The Tar Heels are seeking their seventh-straight conference title.

The conference honored eight players on the team for their performances this season.

Senior defender Emily Nalls and sophomore defender Brooklyn Walker-Welch were named to the All-ACC First Team.

Nalls leads the team with 19 caused turnovers and was recently named as a nominee for the Tewaaraton Award, the annual award for the most outstanding American college lacrosse player.

Walker-Welch was one of three sophomores named to the All-ACC First Team. She ranks third on the roster with 10 caused turnovers and 17 ground balls.

Redshirt sophomore attacker Reilly Casey, junior midfielder Alyssa Long, and junior attacker Caitlyn Wurzburger were named to the All-ACC Second Team.

Wurzburger is tied for the team lead in points. She is just 15 points from 200 collegiate points, and one assist away from fifth in UNC history.

Casey leads the team in assists and ranks second in points and goals.

Long ranks fifth on the team in draw controls and sixth in both goals and points.

Attackers Caroline Godine, Marissa White, and midfielder Kaleigh Harden were named to the All-ACC Freshman Team.

White leads the team with 37 goals. It is interesting to note that she is the only Tar Heel that has scored in each game this season.

Godine ranks third on the team in goals, assists, and points.

Harden is third on the team with 35 draw controls and tallied her first career hat trick this season.