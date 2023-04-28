UNC Basketball: Hubert Davis is making a strong push for 2024 five-star Jarin Stevenson

There’s no other way to put it: Hubert Davis has put together an incredible 2024 recruiting class. As of right now, the Tar Heels have the #1 recruiting class in the country, headlined by top-five commit Ian Jackson. However, Davis isn’t done just yet, and is doing everything that he can to earn a commitment from five-star power forward, Jarin Stevenson.

According to Andrew Carter at the News & Observer, Hubert Davis and his staff have been aggressive in trying to earn a commitment from Stevenson, which would likely lock him into the 2024 class instead of reclassifying based on how the 2023 UNC roster is constructed. Here is what Carter had to say about Davis’ push for the talented forward:

Davis and his coaches have remained committed to closing the deal. Stevenson has remained committed to being uncommitted. It’s hard for him to resist the overtures — “he’s sort of like a people pleaser person,” Jarod said, and that was something he and Nicole have been working on with Jarin, that he needs to be more assertive. “They’re pushing for it,” Jarin said, of UNC’s staff wanting him to commit.

Stevenson later in the article says that he doesn’t want to rush his decision and that he wants to find the best situation for him. With the current college basketball landscape, what’s best for him could be a tricky thing to navigate thanks to the NCAA Transfer Portal. Thankfully for the Tar Heels, a lot of their pick-ups in the portal this offseason are upperclassmen, so there shouldn’t be any issues making room for Stevenson. We likely won’t hear a decision anytime soon, but if we do, it’s worth noting that the Heels are battling it out with NC State, Duke, Virginia, and Alabama, just to name a few.

Should Davis seal the deal at some point in the near future, this will likely be one of the best recruiting classes that UNC has had in at least a decade. Landing five top 50 players in one recruiting class has been a tough thing to do since the scandal that we really don’t need to talk about, so Davis would deserve a lot of credit if he actually pulls it off. Hopefully we will find out how this saga ends sooner than later.