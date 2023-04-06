UNC Recruiting: 2024 Commit Ian Jackson to visit Chapel Hill this weekend

Things have been really interesting for Carolina fans when it comes to five-star 2024 commit Ian Jackson. Rumblings got pretty loud once former Iona head coach Rick Pitino accepted a job at St. John’s, starting an avalanche of rumors that Jackson would flip his commitment to the Red Storm. While all of this was going on, talks of Jackson reclassifying picked up steam as well, with Jackson once again stating that as of right now his plan is to play for Carolina in 2024.

Fast forward to the present: Rivals recruiting writer David Sisk tweeted yesterday that Ian Jackson will visit Chapel Hill this weekend before his window to do so closes on April 17th.

Ian Jackson is scheduled to visit North Carolina in the next few days while Cardinal Hayes is out on spring break. That window runs through the rest of the week until April 17. @HeelIllustrated — David Sisk (@CoachDavidSisk) April 5, 2023

While it’s not the first time that we’ve seen a commit visit campus, it is interesting that Jackson is taking a visit right now. Jackson has been very careful with his wording when it comes to reclassification as to not completely admit that he is interested in doing so, but also not denying it either. Whether or not this visit has anything to do with the possibility of playing in 2023 is anybody’s guess, because the only other person that likely has that information is Hubert Davis himself. What this does confirm, however, is that the St. John’s rumors can probably be put to rest, because for now he seems completely committed to being a Tar Heel.

It is also worth noting that there has been a lot of talk about fellow 2024 commit Elliot Cadeau reclassifying and playing in 2023. Much like Jackson, there is no evidence leaning one way or another, but as of right now we can expect him to finish out his high school career. There’s no doubt that Hubert Davis has a huge hole in his 2023-24 roster right now, and it has been weirdly quiet when it comes to the transfer portal. If he is unable to fill the available spots with the pieces that he needs, I would expect reclassification to become an even more necessary discussion. For now, Jackson and Cadeau will be freshmen in 2024, and Davis is still carefully crafting the rest of his roster from the available players in the transfer portal.

What do you think of Jackson visiting campus this weekend? Do you think we will hear any big news after the end of his visit? Let us know in the comments below.