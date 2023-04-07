UNC Basketball: Will Hubert Davis land Stanford transfer Harrison Ingram?

While things have been quiet on the transfer portal front for UNC when it comes to pick-ups, there is one name that has come up quite a bit as of late. Former Stanford player and former McDonald’s All-American Harrison Ingram seems to be getting a lot of buzz from recruiting analysts to potentially end up a Tar Heel, with 247Sports National Basketball Director Eric Bossi being the most recent person to hop on the train.

Here is what Eric Bossi had to say this week about Ingram’s transfer portal process so far.

“There will be some big-name programs looking to get involved with Ingram but as he begins the transfer process, we like the position that North Carolina is in. We aren’t ready to flat out predict he’ll end up Chapel Hill, but we do like Hubert Davis and the Heels chances.”

We are also now able to confirm that Hubert Davis has reached out to Ingram thanks to confirmation from Inside Carolina:

For some background: UNC recruited Ingram while he was in high school, but ultimately he decided to commit to Stanford. During his time with the Cardinal, he averaged 10.5 points per game, 6.2 rebounds, and shot 39.8% from the field. Weighing in at 6’7 and 230 lbs, Ingram had eerily similar stat lines when comparing his freshman and sophomore seasons. Perhaps the most notable elephant in the room is his field goal percentage, which Bossi goes into detail about in his article.

“A 6-foot-7, 230-pounder from the Dallas area, Ingram didn’t have quite the season he was hoping for in 2022-23 after being named Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and exploring his NBA options last spring. Most notably, he’s not improved his jump shooting as much as hoped. That being said, he could still be extremely helpful for a team and has a ton of value. “What Ingram does provide is a strong kid who can play small ball four or as a big wing. You can run offense through him because of his well above average passing instincts, he’ll rebound, has some post-up game and is high character guy with an off-the-charts work ethic.”

Ultimately bringing Ingram to Chapel Hill would hinge on the hopes that he will be able to develop his jump shot. Considering how things went for Carolina this past season when shooting the ball, one would have to think that it’s a conversation Hubert Davis is having with Ingram, because the Tar Heels truly cannot afford to have another sub-par shooting season. The other aspects of Ingram’s game sound promising, so let’s hope that if he does commit to UNC that everyone is committed to improving for the 2023-24 season.

It’s tough to say when Ingram will make his decision since he just entered the portal earlier this week. Hopefully we will get a better idea of what he plans to do in the coming weeks, and also we will learn more about who else Hubert Davis is targeting. For now, what do you think of Harrison Ingram’s chances of becoming a Tar Heel? Let us know in the comments below.