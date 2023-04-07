UNC Basketball: Former Tar Heel Caleb Love has committed to Michigan

Well it’s official: Caleb Love has found a new home, and is no longer a Tar Heel. This afternoon he announced via his Twitter account that he has committed to Michigan.

go rewrite your story kid… 〽️ pic.twitter.com/bsUglz55GW — Caleb Love (@caleb2love) April 7, 2023

As many of you know, Love’s college basketball journey has been quite a roller coaster. Now that he has found a new home, he has a chance to rewrite the narrative that surrounded him during his time at Carolina. The big plus in this for Love is that Michigan head coach Juwan Howard has built an impressive program in Ann Arbor, and I would be shocked if Love isn’t able to make an immediate impact for the Wolverines.

Love finished his Carolina basketball career averaging 14.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game. Infamously a pretty hot and cold perimeter shooter, Love has always been impressive when attacking the basket, can be disruptive on the defensive side of the ball, and is never afraid of the moment. He cemented his place in Carolina history by hitting the three-point dagger over Duke’s Mark Williams in the Final Four, and was a healthier team away from being a national champion. Michigan fans should be thrilled to get a player like Love, and I hope he elevates his game enough to make it to the NBA.

What do you think of Love committing to Michigan? Let us know in the comments below.