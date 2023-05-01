UNC legend Giovani Bernard retires from the NFL

After a ten year NFL career, UNC football legend Giovani Bernard is retiring from professional football.

10 years ago, I came into this league grateful. Grateful for what God has done for me to get to that moment and to celebrate all the obstacles that were overcome. And now fast forward 10 years, I leave humbled. Humbled by the experiences, relationships, and memories that have pic.twitter.com/DmHA8jqC6e — Giovani Bernard (@G_Bernard25) April 28, 2023

A 2013 second-round pick to Cincinnati, Gio represented the Bengals for eight seasons before moving on to Tampa Bay for the last two. For his career, he totaled 3,783 rushing yards and 2,989 receiving yards, and ran for 22 touchdowns, catching 14 more. His touchdown totals seem modest compare to his yardage output, but that’s mostly due to years of being handcuffed to teammate (and touchdown vulture) Joe Mixon.

Carolina fans will remember Gio for his two years playing under Everett Withers and Larry Fedora. His teams in 2011 and 2012 were mid, finishing 7-6 and 8-4 and did not notch a bowl win. No matter. Giovani Bernard is an immortal in Chapel Hill for one play:

For as long as he lives, Gio’s name will be cursed under the breath of NC State fans, and sung from the highest mountains by the Carolina faithful. His time at Kenan Stadium was short and his time in the NFL is now over. But he will be celebrated by Tar Heel fans forever.