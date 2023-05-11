UNC Basketball: D’Marco Dunn has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal

Today it was announced that junior shooting guard D’Marco Dunn has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. This announcement arrives on the last day that players are allowed to enter their names into the portal:

#UNC's D'Marco Dunn has entered the transfer portal. Make that 7 Tar Heels who have entered since the end of last season. — Michael Koh (@michaelkohwchl) May 11, 2023

Dunn leaves Chapel Hill with a stat line of 1.9 points, 0.5 rebounds, and 0.3 assists per game. During his sophomore season, Dunn scored 2.7 points per game while pulling down 0.7 rebounds and 0.2 assists. His best game of the season was against Louisville on January 14th, finishing that game with 14 points and five rebounds.

The junior shooting guard is now the seventh Tar Heel to enter the transfer portal, meaning Hubert Davis now has three open scholarships available. One has to wonder why his announcement arrived on the very last possible day that he could enter the portal, and it could be that Davis has future roster plans that made Dunn feel like it was time to move on. What are those future plans? It is hard to say right now, but there are rumors swirling around that we could see a player from the 2024 class reclassify. For now, all we know is that the Tar Heels are down yet another player, and we will have to wait and see where things go from here.