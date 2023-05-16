UNC Basketball: Tyler Hansbrough will be inducted into the Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame

Today it was announced that Tar Heel legend Tyler Hansbrough will be inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame’s 2023 class. He will be joining a 2023 class that includes Duke’s Johnny Dawkins and Coach K, and it will make him the 14th Tar Heel, player or coach, to receive the honor.

It’s really difficult to articulate all of Hansbrough’s accomplishments from when he played for the Tar Heels, but a few of those accomplishments are:

First-team All-American and first-team All-ACC Honors all four of his playing years

2008 National Player of the Year, ACC Player of the Year, ACC Male Athlete of the Year, ACC Tournament MVP, NCAA East Regional Player of the Year

Consensus first-team All-America in 2007, 2008, and 2009

Three-time first-team All-ACC Tournament

2009 national champion

First-round pick by the Indiana Pacers in the 2009 NBA Draft

Tyler Hansbrough finished his Carolina career with 2,872 points, 1,219 rebounds, 180 steals, and 982 made free throws, all while shooting 53.6% from the floor. He finished his Carolina career as the 12th-leading scorer in NCAA history, and is the fourth-leading scorer in the NCAA Tournament all-time.

Here is what Hansbrough had to say about being inducted into the Hall of Fame:

“I’m honored to be getting inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame,” says Hansbrough. “Choosing to play at North Carolina was one of the smartest decisions I’ve made. I had the greatest teammates at UNC and want to thank them. I also played for the best coaching staff in college basketball, and I thank Coach Williams and his staff.”

From his former head coach, Roy Williams:

“I am thrilled for Tyler Hansbrough and his family,” says Roy Williams, who coached Hansbrough at UNC. “This award is well deserved and comes strictly from effort, hard work and talent. Tyler was one of the most unique players I ever coached, and I never coached anyone that gave more than he did. He tried to be the absolute best he could possibly be in every phase of the game and gave tremendous effort every day. I loved coaching the young man and really look forward to seeing him receive this honor.”

It’s hard to find someone who deserves to be inducted into the Hall of Fame more than Tyler Hansbrough. An ultra competitor through and through, he was perhaps one of the most incredible competitors that I’ve ever seen on the college level, and perhaps even on the NBA level. He was never afraid of any moment presented to him, he wanted to do literally anything to win, and was an excellent teammate. I’m thankful that I got to experience his four years in Chapel Hill, and I’m sure this isn’t the last induction ceremony that he will ever attend.

What are some of your favorite memories of the Tar Heel legend? Let us know in the comments below.