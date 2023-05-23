How to Watch UNC Baseball vs Georgia Tech-ACC Baseball Championship Game 1

Happy ACC Baseball Championship Opening Day!

The marathon of college baseball begins today at the home of the Durham Bulls. Fifteen games over six days, all in an effort to crown a champion as well as improving everyone’s RPI as the NCAA Tournament field is announced next Monday. Some teams need a good showing to even make the field, some are looking to sneak into hosting the first regional, and some are looking to lock in a top seed to guarantee a Super Regional hosting spot.

Georgia Tech belongs to the first group, as they currently sit outside D1 Baseball’s projections for even being one of the last four out. They currently sit at 30-25 on the season, but only went 12-15 in the conference and come into the Championship after being swept in Charlottesville by Virginia, which D1 used as a reason to push them further down the line. These very same Tar Heels took two of three from the Yellow Jackets at the beginning of the ACC season in April, the lone loss came in the second half of a double header.

Georgia Tech does have a series win against Duke on their resume, and they have some talent with five players making All-ACC, led by Stephen Reid who made first team. The right fielder led the team with an eye-popping .355 average and 15 homers. Despite being the eleventh seed, they can’t be taken lightly. As explained yesterday, the way the ACC Championship is set up, a loss means the Tar Heels are eliminated from being able to play this weekend, regardless of what happens in their game against Virginia on Thursday. We’ll see if the Tar Heels can recover from their own sweep this weekend to get off to a 1-0 start.

Here’s how you can catch the action today: