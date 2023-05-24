UNC prospect Jarin Stevenson has been holding onto a scholarship offer from Hubert Davis for 19 months now, and during that time the Tar Heels have built the best 2024 class in the country. However, as it turns out there’s a very real chance that Stevenson doesn’t wait to be a part of any teams’ 2024 class, with reclassifying becoming a very real possibility.

Stevenson spoke with 247Sports recently, and he was asked about the potential of reclassifying. Here is what he had to say:

I’m very interested in taking that next step, getting to college and working on my game there, playing better competition. By the end of the school year I’ll probably make a decision, which is June 9. That’s the end of my school year, so that’s the timeline right now.

The conversations surrounding reclassification have been loud and varied when it comes to the Tar Heels. The most notable player that has been associated with the idea of reclassification is Elliot Cadeau, who has likely hit his ceiling at the high school level when it comes to his development. One could argue that Stevenson has done the same thing at Seaforth High School, but ultimately he could decide to stay at the high school level for one more season before moving onto college play.

As far as who he would commit to, nobody really has a strong idea of where Stevenson would like to end up. What we do know is that aside from UNC, he also hold scholarships from Virginia, Alabama, Georgetown, Missouri, NC State, Wake Forest, and others. Being a NC native, it is easy to think that he would decide to play in-state, but it’s never smart to underestimate Virginia and Alabama on the recruiting trail. Hubert Davis definitely has enough room for Stevenson even if Cadeau reclassifies, so that should not be an issue should Stevenson decide to move up.

It is worth noting that UNC currently has Zayden High, Jalen Washington, Jae’Lyn Withers, and Beau Maye on the roster, all of whom are power forwards. I think we can safely say that Washington will spend more time at the five, but Stevenson would have some competition for playing time should he decide to commit to Carolina. Here’s what he had to say when he was asked if playing time would impact his decision:

I think it’s definitely a role, an aspect in it. But the main thing is to get better, get eyes on me, and take that next step, and then from there make it to the NBA.

We are roughly two weeks out from June 9th, so it will be a little bit of a waiting game until Stevenson makes his decision. For now, what do you think about him potentially reclassifying? Would he be a proper fit for this Tar Heel roster? Let us know in the comments below.