Carolina Blue Jumpman Car to Compete in the Coca-Cola 600

This Sunday at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, Michael Jordan’s 23XI racing team will sport a car in Carolina Blue with the Jumpman logo.

The Sunday of Memorial Day Weekend is the biggest racing day of the year, with NASCAR, Indy Car, and Formula 1 competing in some of the most prestigious events of each series.

NASCAR’s event is the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The 600 is a Crown Jewel race in NASCAR, as it is the longest race on the schedule—an enduring test of both driver and machine.

Tyler Reddick, who won earlier this season at the 2023 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, will be behind the wheel of the no. 45 Jumpman Toyota Camry.

In the promotions for the paint scheme, the Jumpman returns home. The scheme pays homage to 23XI Racing’s majority owner and his roots in North Carolina and with the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Coca-Cola 600 is scheduled for Sunday, May 28, at 6:00 PM.