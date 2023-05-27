UNC Baseball: ACC Semifinals vs. Clemson

The North Carolina Tar Heels, winners of Pool B, will face off against Clemson in the ACC Baseball Semifinals today at 5:00 PM at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Friday afternoon, Clemson started early versus Boston College. A two-run home run in the first and a two-run double in the second was all the offense needed to reach the semifinals.

Boston College went scoreless until the ninth, when a two-out rally ended Clemson’s chance at a shutout. But the Tigers closed out the game to win their 14th game in a row.

Clemson advanced to the championship bracket for the first time since 2018. Carolina reached the semifinals in three of the last four ACC Baseball Championships and is seeking to defend their league title.

UNC is familiar with this red-hot Clemson squad. Last weekend, the Tar Heels were swept by the Tigers in the regular season finale. Despite a lopsided game one loss, Carolina lost game two on a walk-off and fell 3-1 in the series finale.

Caden Grice is leading the way for Clemson in the ACC Championships. He hit a grand slam against Virginia Tech and hit a two-run homer versus Boston College.

Clemson opened pool play with a 14-5 victory over Virginia Tech.

The game will air on the ACC Network.