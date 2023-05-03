UNC Basketball: 2023 CBS Sports Classic will be in Atlanta

Word is bubbling out about next season’s CBS Sports Classic, an annual double-header that UNC participates in alongside Kentucky, UCLA, and Ohio State. Traditionally held in December, this year’s edition will be on December 16th at the State Farm Arena.

The CBS Sports Classic will be played in Atlanta on December 16th, per multiple sources. This will be the 10th Anniversary of the event and it will be played in Atlanta for the first time.



Matchups are:

- Kentucky vs. Ohio State

- UCLA vs. North Carolina#CollegeHoops — Rocco Miller (@RoccoMiller8) May 2, 2023

A fabulous Christmas destination, Atlanta hosts this college basketball event for the first time. It will be a short trip for Kentucky fans, who have regularly jam-packed “Catlanta” during SEC tournaments dating back to the Georgia Dome days. Expect to see plenty of the wrong shade of blue.

UNC has a 2-0 record against UCLA in the CBS Sports Classic, last defeating the Bruins in Las Vegas in 2019 without Cole Anthony. Most recently, the Tar Heels played and beat UCLA in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, when Caleb Love went full gorilla mode in the second half:

It remains to be seen what UCLA will look like come December. Jaime Jaquez is finally leaving Westwood, and he leaves gigantic shoes to fill. Once the transfer portal closes, we’ll be able to look at match-ups with more clarity.

If you’ve got the wallet, following Carolina basketball will be a lot of fun this season. The Tar Heels travel to the Bahamas, Atlanta, New York, and Charlotte in the non-conference season. Atlanta represents the first real chance for many UNC fans to drive to one of these events, so hopefully they turn out and spread some holiday cheer in A-Town.