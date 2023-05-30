Five Star PG Elliot Cadeau reclassifies, will join UNC in fall 2023

Once the biggest flurry of the transfer portal was done, Hubert Davis still had a few scholarships left. There had been a suspicion that there were members of the vaunted 2024 recruiting class who wanted to move their entry to Carolina up by a year, and not wanting to repeat a GG Jackson situation from last year, Davis left some scholarships open.

On Tuesday, the speculation was answered as Elliot Cadeau announced he was reclassifying to the fall of 2023 class.

Cadeau committed to Carolina back in December, and at the time he was already considered the best point guard in the class of 2024. His subsequent high school and AAU seasons only raised his profile further. He shined in the Nike EYBL event, and really stood out at the Geico nationals.

The move gives Carolina it’s first true point guard since Coby White, but more importantly, gives them something they haven’t had since Kendall Marshal-an elite passing point guard who not only can run, but can increase the speed of the game which his ability to pass ahead and see a sliver of an opening.

The move does create an interesting problem for Hubert Davis to solve, as one of the reasons that Caleb Love reportedly left was that there was a need for one player to be the clear point guard, and R.J. Davis was clearly going to come in as the lead guard. The move is going to force R.J. to slide over to the two position again, but he may end up benefiting from the fact that now the roles will be clear with Cadeau as the one and R.J. as the two. There is zero doubt when you look at Cadeau’s highlights that is he is not a point guard who wants to stand still for 20 seconds and then try to run offense.

The move continues the roster overhaul for the Tar Heels, and also allows Cadeau the opportunity to enter the NBA draft in 2024 — a possibility that had been taken away from him when the latest CBA for the NBA was ratified and the “one and done” rule wasn’t removed.

The announcement allows Cadeau the ability to join the team for the second summer school session, which is when the rest of the team typically gathers for its first practices leading into the 2023-24 season. With all the new pieces, time together will be a premium.