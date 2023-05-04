The Golden State Warriors invite Leaky Black to participate in a pre-draft workout

During UNC’s final games of the season, NBA scouts began expressing interest in Leaky Black. While he finished his final season with OK numbers on paper, everything he did that can’t be quantified on a stats sheet was really impressive. He once again proved to be one of the best defenders in the country, he showed more confidence shooting the ball, and even played with a bit more attitude overall. We started to see that his ceiling likely goes higher than we thought it did his sophomore season for instance, and we’re getting closer to finding out if any teams have a genuine desire to draft him.

While it will be a while before we find out if he gets drafted, Black did receive an invite to go through pre-draft workouts with the Golden State Warriors.

Leaky Black to participate in an NBA Pre-Draft Workout with the Golden State Warriors. pic.twitter.com/Yqiuvoxh4h — Unc Zone (@ZoneUnc) May 3, 2023

Most basketball fans are familiar with the Warriors and their roster, but if you are not, here is what to know: the Steph Curry-led Warriors for years now have been somewhat of an innovator in a few aspects of the current game. Perhaps the most unique detail about this team is that they have played small for years, with Draymond Green being the tallest player with the exception being the Kevin Durant era. Warriors HC Steve Kerr has been pretty deliberate in making sure he has a team that can knock down shots from the perimeter at will, play stout defense, and more importantly can guard just about every position on the floor. In short, this could be a very good fit for Black if they decided they were interested after he goes through workouts.

While getting a workout with the Warriors is exciting, I doubt this is the last time we will hear his name come up before draft night. It is worth noting that he isn’t showing up on any mock draft boards yet, but if he does go undrafted it’s still very possible that a team will pick him up. It definitely feels like Black could be a player that a team acquires as a two-way player so that he can develop more and gain more confidence creating his own offense, but of course two-way players seem to have a very difficult time making it onto a NBA roster full-time. For what it’s worth, Theo Pinson and Justin Jackson have each seen the G-League and have ended up on NBA rosters, so it’s nice to have former Tar Heels that have already set an example of what can be done when given the opportunity.

As I mentioned before, we will likely hear more from Leaky Black in the coming weeks, but what do you think of Black getting a chance to workout for the Warriors? Do you think he could be a good addition to a NBA team? Let us know in the comments below.