UNC Women’s Basketball: Courtney Banghart has signed a five-year contract extension

It has been four years since UNC women’s basketball head coach Courtney Banghart arrived on campus, and since then she has done wonders for a program that had went through a decent amount of turbulence. Since then she has done a masterful job building a team that is a legitimate threat both in-conference and nationally, and now we have learned that she has signed a five-year contract extension.

Here is what UNC AD Bubba Cunningham had to say about Banghart’s extension:

“When we conducted our coaching search four years ago, we were convinced that Coach Banghart was the right leader for our program — and I feel even more strongly about that now,” UNC Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham said. “She is passionate about teaching student-athletes how to win on and off the court, has embraced the Carolina community, and has worked tirelessly to propel our women’s basketball program to back to the nation’s top echelon. We are pleased that she’ll be our coach for years to come.”

It certainly seems like Cunningham has found a winner in Banghart, and there is more than enough evidence to prove it. While the postseason was canceled due to COVID in her first season, Banghart has led the Tar Heels to the NCAA Tournament three years in a row, and has a .639 win average during her tenure. She also led the Tar Heels to six wins over AP Top 25 teams this past season, which is the most wins of that kind since 2014-15. All of this has led to a 44% increase in attendance for their games at Carmichael, and it has led to the largest student attendance in program history. Oh, and did I mention recruiting has improved dramatically? Banghart was a homerun hire by Cunningham, and I can’t wait to see where the program goes from here.

