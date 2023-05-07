UNC Basketball: Future Tar Heels to participate in NYC All-Star game

Starting to itch without a fix of Carolina basketball? Well, if you enjoyed the cameo Simeon Wilcher played in the Geico State Champions Invitational in Washington DC last April, you’ll get another chance to see him in New York on May 10th.

He’ll be there with 2024 signees Ian Jackson and Elliot Cadeau. The three future Tar Heels are all playing in the ACES Elite Classic at Lehman College in the West Bronx. They join an all-star roster of future D-1 players, including Kentucky signee Aaron Bradshaw and Syracuse commitment Elijah Moore.

While team assignments haven’t been announced yet, Elliot Cadeau could find himself the beneficiary of having two (almost) native New Yorkers to steer him clear of Sbarro. Wilcher, from nearby Elizabeth, NJ (right next to Newark International Airport) and Jackson, from the Bronx, will be able to show their future teammate a good time in the city that never sleeps.

Carolina is quickly re-establishing a foothold in the Big Apple, reinvigorating a relationship that goes back to Frank McGuire’s North to South underground railroad, to current head coach (and former New York Knick) Hubert Davis, to star point guard RJ Davis. New York is a Carolina town, and the basketball team will hold that relationship close.

Hubert Davis has said that he wants to play in Madison Square Garden as much as possible, not only for the fertile recruiting grounds in NYC, but because it’s a stage worthy of the program he wants to run. Let’s hope that the three future Tar Heels show out in the off-season showcase. They’d better get used to starring in New York’s bright lights.