Former Tar Heel Caleb Love is transferring to Arizona

Caleb Love closed the book on his Carolina career in March when he entered the transfer portal. On April 7th, he announced his intent to transfer to Michigan.

Well, news soon came out that the University of Michigan would not admit the former Tar Heel due to some of his UNC classes not being transferable. So back into the transfer portal he went. Yesterday, we got clarity on Caleb’s next move:

Caleb Love is headed to Tucson to join Tommy Lloyd’s Arizona Wildcats. He should slide into the point guard slot vacated by Kerr Kriisa, who transferred to West Virginia. Love will have plenty of competition for backcourt minutes, as Arizona brought in Alabama transfer Jaden Bradley, and have returning sophomore Kylan Boswell, who averaged 15.2 mpg in his first season.

Arizona should be in a solid spot next season. They finished second in the Pac-12 to conference champion UCLA with a superb 28-7 regular season record. The Cats will be eager to erase the stain of a first-round NCAA tournament loss to Princeton, and Caleb Love can certainly do that, especially when he’s hot. He also has experience torching the Bruins.

One additional note. Arizona play at Cameron Indoor next season:

Which means... Caleb Love is going to play Duke next season (again), in Cameron Indoor Stadium, when the Wildcats come to Durham on Nov. 10. https://t.co/2IdaEo0sFE — Brendan Marks (@BrendanRMarks) May 30, 2023

Enjoy him Arizona. There’s nothing quite like the Caleb Love Experience!