UNC Football: Huff, Peppers on Ballot for NFF CFB Hall of Fame

Two North Carolina Tar Heels legends are on the ballot for the National Football Foundation (NFF) College Football Hall of Fame.

Ken Huff, the 1974 consensus first-team All-American guard, and Julius Peppers, the 2001 Chuck Bednarik awardee, are on the ballot for 2024 induction.

These two Tar Heels can join offensive tackle Harris Barton, defensive back Dre Bly, coach Mack Brown, defensive tackle William Fuller, halfback Charlie Justice, running back Don McCauley, coach Carl Snavely, offensive tackle and coach Jim Tatum, and end Art Weiner in the NFF CFB Hall of Fame.

For deep dives on these two players, take a look back at the All-Time UNC Football Top 25 from a few years ago:

Below are the criteria for Hall of Fame consideration:

First and foremost, a player must have received First-Team All-America recognition by a selector that is recognized by the NCAA and utilized to comprise its consensus All-America teams.

A player becomes eligible for consideration by the Foundation’s Honors Courts 10 full seasons after his final year of intercollegiate football played.

While each nominee’s football achievements in college are of prime consideration, his post-football record as a citizen is also weighed. He must have proven himself worthy as a citizen, carrying the ideals of football forward into his relations with his community. Consideration may also be given for academic honors and whether the candidate earned a college degree.

Players must have played their last year of intercollegiate football within the last 50 years. For example, to be eligible for the 2024 ballot, the player must have played his last year in 1974 or thereafter. In addition, players who are playing professionally and coaches who are coaching on the professional level are not eligible until after they retire.

A coach becomes eligible three full seasons after retirement or immediately following retirement provided he is at least 70 years of age. Active coaches become eligible at 75 years of age. He must have been a head football coach for a minimum of 10 years and coached at least 100 games with a .600 winning percentage.

Nominations may only be submitted by the current athletics director, head coach or sports information director (SID) of a candidate’s collegiate institution. Nominations may also be submitted by the president/executive director of a dues-paying chapter of the National Football Foundation.

The 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be officially inducted during the 66th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas on Dec. 10, 2024, and permanently immortalized at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. They will also be honored at their respective schools with an NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute, presented by Fidelity Investments, during the 2024 season.