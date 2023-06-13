UNC Football: Pick-3 ticket mini plans on sale

Yesterday UNC football announced that their 3-game mini plans were now on sale.

3-Game Mini Plans Are On Sale



Grab your tickets for the App St. game and select two other home games to take advantage of this package.



Grab your tickets for the App St. game and select two other home games to take advantage of this package.

Tar Heel fans who want to catch Drake Maye’s (highly likely) final season at Kenan Stadium usually needed to buy season tickets to ensure a seat for the game of their choice. With the season ticket exclusive sales window closed, there’s one more hurdle to jump before gambling on buying single-game tickets.

The “Pick-3 Mini Plan” as it’s called on GoHeels.com opened yesterday afternoon. It requires the buyer to pick the App State game on September 9th, and then you can choose two of any of the remaining home games left. Keep in mind, some of the higher demand games will sell out sooner than others, so jump on this deal while you can!

The hope here from Carolina’s ticketing team is that App State fans eager to pack Kenan Stadium won’t be able to afford three tickets, so UNC fans that want to ensure they have seats for the Duke or Virginia games, for example, would take those App State seats that might otherwise make it to the single-game ticket sales. Let us never forget how smug and haughty those Mountaineers were in Sam Howell’s freshman season:

We simply cannot let that happen again! Let’s make sure we sell out Kenan and keep Drake Maye from suffering the same indignity.