UNC Baseball: Horvath Named First Team All-American

One of the best sluggers in North Carolina Tar Heels history added another honor to his resume last week, as junior outfielder Mac Horvath was named a First-Team All-American by Perfect Game.

Horvath’s achievement marks the 27th time a Carolina player has earned first-team All-America honors, with the last recipient being Aaron Sabato in 2019. In addition to this honor, the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) named Horvath to their All-American third team. These honors follow his recognition on the ABCA All-Atlantic Region First Team earlier in the month.

Horvath concluded the 2023 season with some impressive national rankings, placing 11th in the country in total home runs (24), as well as 20th in runs (73) and total bases (170). Notably, he joined an exclusive group of eight players who managed to achieve 20 or more home runs and over 20 stolen bases (25) throughout the year. Horvath followed Vance Honeycutt’s achievement of that landmark last year, and the two appear to be the only Tar Heels ever to accomplish it.

Horvath excelled in various offensive categories within the ACC. He was among the top 10 players in seven offensive areas, including second in stolen bases and home runs, third in runs, fourth in total bases, sixth in doubles, seventh in RBIs and slugging percentage, and 10th in OPS. The most surprising fact about this season is that he was only named to the All-ACC Second Team.

Horvath’s 24 home runs during this season established the second-highest single-season total in UNC history, while his career total of 47 homers ranks third overall.