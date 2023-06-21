UNC target Jarin Stevenson commits to Alabama

After months of following the recruitment of Jarin Stevenson, he has decided to commit to the University of Alabama. This announcement arrived tonight via his Twitter page:

I want to thank everyone who supported me and showed me love. With lots of prayer, I have decided to reclass to 2023 and play for the University of Alabama. #RollTide pic.twitter.com/mtzwu0sEs5 — Jarin Stevenson (@JarinStevenson) June 21, 2023

What’s notable here is that Stevenson decided to reclassify to the 2023 class, so there’s enough room for speculation when it comes to whether or not he felt like he would get enough playing time with the Tar Heels. Hubert Davis already had Jae’Lyn Withers, (technically) Jalen Washington, Zayden High, and Beau Maye on the roster that play the power forward position, so to say there were already too many cooks in the kitchen would be an understatement. This is especially true considering what we know about Davis’ roster management in his first two seasons as the head coach, which already creates a lot of questions when it comes to how the current depth chart will play out.

I digress, now that Stevenson has committed to the Crimson Tide, Hubert Davis’ roster is likely set for the 2023-24 season. The reclassification window is shutting imminently, and the transfer portal hasn’t produced any other names that the Heels have been interested. The big headache is that we still technically could see Davis go after another player, but the chances of that happening aren’t very good. Don’t you just love the modern college basketball offseason?

What do you think of Stevenson committing to Alabama, and also what do you think of UNC’s roster as it stands now? Let us know in the comments below.