UNC Baseball Summer League Update

We told you last week about where various members of the Diamond Heels had been assigned to play baseball for the duration of the summer. It’s been a couple of weeks since the Tar Heels’ season ended, and while some of the players have their eye on the MLB Draft next month, a good chunk of them are trying to make a dent in the various summer leagues across the country.

For the past few summers, we’ve been keeping an eye on these players as they work their way through these leagues. It’s very instructive to watch — they are getting different voices telling them how they can improve their game, and those voices come with the experience of getting players into the majors. On top of that, these leagues have been known to be where MLB scouts will sit to try and target hidden gem-level talent.

All of this happens while players play in stadiums in random parts of the country. In the Cape Cod League, they are elementary school fields, town yards with portable stands, and other various places that are far removed from the places they played in the previous season. Most games don’t have all of the noise of today’s games — no sound effects or walk up music — instead it’s pure baseball. Other college leagues try to replicate the minor league experience, as they are made up of teams that were left behind the minor league reorganization from a few seasons ago.

Whichever league or experience the player gets, it’s all in the service of making them better both for the 2024 season and to get them a chance of continuing to play baseball after college. So let’s see how the Diamond Heels that are playing in these leagues are doing to start.

Casey Cook-Yardmouth Dennis Red Sox

6G, 19 AB, 4H, .211 Avg, 4 RBI, 1 2B, 2 BB, 4K, 1 SB

Dalton Pence-Bourne Braves

No Stats

Ben Petersen-Chatham Anglers

1G, 3.1 IP, W, 5.40 ERA, 1 K, 3 H

Coastal Plain League-NC, SC, VA, GA

Carter French-Asheboro Zookeepers

2G, 6 AB, 2 H, .333 Avg, 1 RBI, 1 2B, 1 BB, 1K, 1 SB

Jackson Rusiecki-Ashboro Zookeepers

2G, 7 AB, .000 Avg, 1BB, 6K

Matthew Matthijs-HP Thomasville HiToms

Showing 1G 0.00 ERA, not pitched enough for accurate stats

Cameron Padgett-HP Thomasville HiToms

1G, 1 Start, 3.2 IP, 0-0, 7.36 ERA, 3H, 5K, 0 BB

Kyle Percival-Lexington County Blowfish

1G, 1 Start, 2 IP, 0-1, 13.50 ERA, 3H, 2K, 4 BB

Appalachian League-WV, VA, NC

Michael Colonna-Burlington Sock Puppets

4G, 0 starts, 3.0 IP, 0-0, 9.00 ERA, 2 H, 5 K, 5 BB

Connor Hegan-Burlington Sock Puppets

4G, 0 Starts, 5 IP, 1-0, 3.60 ERA, 5 H, 6 K, 4 BB

Bryce Blaser-OC Riptide

7G, 16 AB, 1 H, .063 Avg, 5 BB, 7 K

New England Baseball League-ME, VT, NH, MA, CT, RI

Nelson Berkwich-Newport Gulls

4G, 4 Starts, 19.1 IP, 1-1, 3.25 ERA, 15 H, 22K, 4 BB

Northwoods League-ND, MN, IA, WI, IL, MI, IN, Ontario

Will Simmons-Madison Mallards

5G, 0 Starts, 9.2 IP, 1-1, 1 Sv, 1.86 ERA, 6 H, 12K, 5 BB

Ohio Valley Summer League-KY, IN, TN

Reece Holbrook-Full Count Rhythm

11 G, 43 AB, 13 H, .302 Avg, 2 RBI, 1 2B, 3 BB, 13 K, 7 SB

Ripken League-DC, MD, VA

John Long-Bethesda Big train

13 G, 35 AB, 8 H, .229 Avg, 4 RBI, 10 BB, 11 K, 6 SB

Dylan King-Purcellville Cannons

1 G, 3 AB, .000, 2 K

As you can see, some players have been able to play more than others, but now that every league is moving along and the players have reported those stats should start updating and changing quickly. Check back next week to see how the Diamond Heels are doing this summer.