Leaky Black signs a two-way contract with the Charlotte Hornets

Despite making it through Thursday night without hearing his name called, Leaky Black has agreed to a two-way contract with the Charlotte Hornets. This news arrived this morning via Inside Carolina:

Per source, #UNC’s Leaky Black has agreed to a two-way deal with the Charlotte Hornets.



Story on the stretchy wing forward landing with his hometown NBA team:

Leaky Black is a 6’9, 205-lb small forward from Concord, NC, which is a suburb of Charlotte. He finished his UNC career averaging 5.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.1 steal per game. Known as the best defender on the team for most of his time on campus, Black held his new teammate and #2 draft pick Brandon Miller to just 4-21 shooting when the Heels faced off against Alabama last November. He built an impressive legacy at Carolina doing this to multiple future NBA players, and now he gets a chance to elevate his game while staying at home in Charlotte.

For those who may not be familiar, the structure of a two-way contract allows for Black to play for both the Charlotte Hornets as well as the Greensboro Swarm at any given time. The only limitation is that he can only play a maximum of 50 games for the Hornets in one season, but that also would account for most of the season. He will most likely spend a good amount of his time with the Swarm starting off, but there are a couple of scenarios where we might see him in Charlotte sooner than later depending on what’s going on with the Hornets’ roster.

While we don’t know when we will see Black in a true NBA game, we do know that he will participate in the NBA Summer League, which starts on July 3rd. What do you think of Black getting to play basketball for his hometown/state? Let us know in the comments below.