Former Tar Heel Cam Johnson could get a big payday this offseason

Former UNC standout Cam Johnson has had himself quite an impressive NBA career so far. He is arguably one of the better shooters in the NBA, he has been as far as the NBA Finals, and now he is looking to potentially earn a lot of money now that his rookie contract has expired.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst stated on his podcast that the Brooklyn Nets are prepared to match offer sheets presented to Johnson up to four years for $100 million.

The Nets are prepared to match offer sheets for Cam Johnson up to 4-years, $100 million, per @WindhorstESPN (https://t.co/TfuRnzqgRz):



“I think he’ll probably get around 90 {million}. If a team comes hunting, he could approach 100 {million}, maybe not all guaranteed. I think the… pic.twitter.com/82tksLOfxA — Evan Sidery (@esidery) June 26, 2023

As of right now, the two teams other than the Nets that could be in pursuit of Johnson are the Detroit Pistons and the Houston Rockets. Both teams are in their own versions of a rebuild, but also both teams have pieces that give each franchise some hope that they will be able to make a playoff push in the near future. The Pistons perhaps have the most well-known player on their roster in Cade Cunningham, who they drafted #1 overall in the NBA Draft.

Johnson’s been an impressive player over the first four years of his NBA journey. He is currently shooting 39.3% from three-point land for his career, and is averaging 11.3 points per game. He was also averaging 45.5% from deep during his final stretch with the Phoenix Suns before being traded to the Nets, and from there he averaged 37.2% (which, considering how bad the Nets were when he joined, not to shabby). Shooting aside, his defensive intensity has also made him a valuable player — he has been able to guard all five positions on the floor, and he has held his own against some of the NBA’s best. There’s no doubt that if a team offers him a $100 million contract that it’s well-deserved, and we will hopefully see which team steps up to the plate with a big offer in the coming weeks.

What do you think about Windhorst’s projections for Johnson? Also, where do you think he should land this offseason? Let us know in the comments below.