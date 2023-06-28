UNC Baseball Summer League Update

The College World Series is done, and so is all of college baseball for another season. Fret not, though, college players are still out there playing. They are honing their craft, getting experience playing with wooden bats, showcasing their skills for scouts, and in general getting in more work in various summer leagues across the country.
As everyone is now out of school and summer vacations loom, there’s a pretty good chance that you’re going to be either vacationing or living near where a UNC player is going to spending the rest of the summer before UNC classes begin again on August 21st. As you’ll see, some have been able to settle into a groove while others-will take what they are learning to try and be better for the Tar Heels before the next baseball season starts up.
With that said, let’s take a look at how various members of the Diamond Heels are doing as they live out the summer baseball experience.
Cape Cod League-MA
Casey Cook-Yarmouth Dennis Red Sox
11G, 31 AB, 6 H, .194 Avg, 6 RBI, 2 2B, 3 BB, 7K, 1 SB
2G, 4 IP, 1-0, 1 SV, 0.00 ERA, 5K, 0 BB, 2 H
1G, 5.1 IP, 1-0, 6.75 ERA, 2 K, 1 BB, 7 H
Coastal Plain League-NC, SC, VA, GA
Carter French-Asheboro Zookeepers
5G, 14 AB, 5 H, .357 Avg, 5 RBI, 1 2B, 3 BB, 2 K, 1 SB
Jackson Rusiecki-Ashboro Zookeepers
3G, 8 AB, .000 Avg, 1BB, 7K
Matthew Matthijs-HP Thomasville HiToms
1G, 1 ER allowed, 1 batter faced, no outs recorded so no IP
Cameron Padgett-HP Thomasville HiToms
3G, 1 Start, 9.2 IP, 1-1, 7.44 ERA, 13H, 9K, 2 BB
Kyle Percival-Lexington County Blowfish
1G, 1 Start, 2 IP, 0-1, 13.50 ERA, 3H, 2K, 4 BB
Appalachian League-WV, VA, NC
Michael Colonna-Burlington Sock Puppets
4G, 0 starts, 3.0 IP, 0-0, 9.00 ERA, 2 H, 5 K, 5 BB
Connor Hegan-Burlington Sock Puppets
5G, 0 Starts, 5 IP, 2-0, 2.57 ERA, 5 H, 7 K, 5 BB
California Collegiate League-CA
9G, 23 AB, 4 H, .174 Avg, 1 RBi, 5 BB, 9 K
New England Baseball League-ME, VT, NH, MA, CT, RI
Assigned but no current stats as of yet
Northwoods League-ND, MN, IA, WI, IL, MI, IN, Ontario
6G, 0 Starts, 13.1 IP, 1-2, 1 Sv, 1.86 ERA, 11 H, 15K, 8 BB
Ohio Valley Summer League-KY, IN, TN
Reece Holbrook-Full Count Rhythm
15 G, 60 AB, 13 H, .300 Avg, 7 RBI, 1 2B, 4 BB, 17 K, 9 SB
Ripken League-DC, MD, VA
13 G, 35 AB, 8 H, .229 Avg, 4 RBI, 10 BB, 11 K, 6 SB
Valley Baseball League-VA
Dylan King-Purcellville Cannons
1 G, 3 AB, .000, 2 K
It’s possible that some poor starts will limit how much action some of the Diamond Heels will get, but others obviously are getting a ton of time to work on what they need to. We’ll check in next week to see how things are progressing.
