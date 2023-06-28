UNC Baseball Summer League Update

The College World Series is done, and so is all of college baseball for another season. Fret not, though, college players are still out there playing. They are honing their craft, getting experience playing with wooden bats, showcasing their skills for scouts, and in general getting in more work in various summer leagues across the country.

As everyone is now out of school and summer vacations loom, there’s a pretty good chance that you’re going to be either vacationing or living near where a UNC player is going to spending the rest of the summer before UNC classes begin again on August 21st. As you’ll see, some have been able to settle into a groove while others-will take what they are learning to try and be better for the Tar Heels before the next baseball season starts up.

With that said, let’s take a look at how various members of the Diamond Heels are doing as they live out the summer baseball experience.

Casey Cook-Yarmouth Dennis Red Sox

11G, 31 AB, 6 H, .194 Avg, 6 RBI, 2 2B, 3 BB, 7K, 1 SB

Dalton Pence-Bourne Braves

2G, 4 IP, 1-0, 1 SV, 0.00 ERA, 5K, 0 BB, 2 H

Ben Petersen-Chatham Anglers

1G, 5.1 IP, 1-0, 6.75 ERA, 2 K, 1 BB, 7 H

Coastal Plain League-NC, SC, VA, GA

Carter French-Asheboro Zookeepers

5G, 14 AB, 5 H, .357 Avg, 5 RBI, 1 2B, 3 BB, 2 K, 1 SB

Jackson Rusiecki-Ashboro Zookeepers

3G, 8 AB, .000 Avg, 1BB, 7K

Matthew Matthijs-HP Thomasville HiToms

1G, 1 ER allowed, 1 batter faced, no outs recorded so no IP

Cameron Padgett-HP Thomasville HiToms

3G, 1 Start, 9.2 IP, 1-1, 7.44 ERA, 13H, 9K, 2 BB

Kyle Percival-Lexington County Blowfish

1G, 1 Start, 2 IP, 0-1, 13.50 ERA, 3H, 2K, 4 BB

Appalachian League-WV, VA, NC

Michael Colonna-Burlington Sock Puppets

4G, 0 starts, 3.0 IP, 0-0, 9.00 ERA, 2 H, 5 K, 5 BB

Connor Hegan-Burlington Sock Puppets

5G, 0 Starts, 5 IP, 2-0, 2.57 ERA, 5 H, 7 K, 5 BB

Bryce Blaser-OC Riptide

9G, 23 AB, 4 H, .174 Avg, 1 RBi, 5 BB, 9 K

New England Baseball League-ME, VT, NH, MA, CT, RI

Nelson Berkwich-Newport Gulls

Assigned but no current stats as of yet

Northwoods League-ND, MN, IA, WI, IL, MI, IN, Ontario

Will Simmons-Madison Mallards

6G, 0 Starts, 13.1 IP, 1-2, 1 Sv, 1.86 ERA, 11 H, 15K, 8 BB

Ohio Valley Summer League-KY, IN, TN

Reece Holbrook-Full Count Rhythm

15 G, 60 AB, 13 H, .300 Avg, 7 RBI, 1 2B, 4 BB, 17 K, 9 SB

Ripken League-DC, MD, VA

John Long-Bethesda Big Train

13 G, 35 AB, 8 H, .229 Avg, 4 RBI, 10 BB, 11 K, 6 SB

Dylan King-Purcellville Cannons

1 G, 3 AB, .000, 2 K

It’s possible that some poor starts will limit how much action some of the Diamond Heels will get, but others obviously are getting a ton of time to work on what they need to. We’ll check in next week to see how things are progressing.