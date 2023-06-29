The Chicago Bulls extend a qualifying offer to Coby White

The Chicago Bulls have gotten themselves into quite a mess at the point guard position ever since they acquired Lonzo Ball from the New Orleans Pelicans. Now that Ball has been ruled out for yet another season, the Bulls have turned to former Tar Heel Coby White and former Illinois Illini Ayo Dosunmu, offering them both qualifying offers to make them restricted free agents.

There has been an unnecessary amount of drama surrounding Coby White ever since he got to Chicago, primarily thanks to former head coach Jim Boylen. White was never able to begin his development process under arguably the worst head coach I’ve personally ever seen, but he is fresh off of what was easily the best season of his professional career. His stat line of 9.7 points and 2.8 assists per game fail miserably at telling the whole story of what he was able to accomplish throughout the season, because when you look at what he did in February, March, and April, he was not only one of the better three-point shooters on the team, but he was truly the best point guard as well. His facilitation skills took a massive leap near the end of the season, and he was comfortably in the positive when it came to his assist-to-turnover ratio. White made it extremely difficult for the Bulls to let him walk, and now he has a chance to not only stay in Chicago, but to get paid quite a bit to do so.

Now we will have to wait and see if any teams are willing to offer White more than the Bulls are willing to match, which is the only hurdle in the way of Billy Donovan retaining who could very well be his starting point guard going into the 2023-24 season. We’ll see how things play out from here, but I personally am super excited to see what is next for White in (hopefully) Chicago.