UNC Basketball: Both basketball teams set to play in the 2023 Jumpman Invitational

The men’s and women’s basketball teams’ schedules are growing into focus for the 2023-24 season. Yesterday, they announced their opponents and dates for the 2023 Jumpman Invitational, which will be held at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte for the second year in a row.

Last season, both teams played Michigan, with the men winning 80-76 on the back of Armando Bacot’s 26 points on 11-15 shooting (while helping foul out Hunter Dickinson who only scored 9 points). The women were upset after collectively shooting just 32.4% from the field (25% 3PT) and getting punished by super senior Leigha Brown to the tune of 25 points.

Courtney Banghart’s crew will have a much tougher go, as the Oklahoma women’s team finished last season 26-7 before losing to UCLA in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Oklahoma men’s team finished last season with a losing record of 15-17.

The women’s game will be Dec 19, with the men playing the following night. Times are TBD.