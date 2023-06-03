 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UNC Basketball: Both basketball teams set to play in the 2023 Jumpman Invitational

Hubert Davis and Courtney Banghart will lead their squads against the Oklahoma Sooners in the Spectrum Center.

By Michael McKay
Jumpman Classic: Michigan v North Carolina Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The men’s and women’s basketball teams’ schedules are growing into focus for the 2023-24 season. Yesterday, they announced their opponents and dates for the 2023 Jumpman Invitational, which will be held at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte for the second year in a row.

Last season, both teams played Michigan, with the men winning 80-76 on the back of Armando Bacot’s 26 points on 11-15 shooting (while helping foul out Hunter Dickinson who only scored 9 points). The women were upset after collectively shooting just 32.4% from the field (25% 3PT) and getting punished by super senior Leigha Brown to the tune of 25 points.

Courtney Banghart’s crew will have a much tougher go, as the Oklahoma women’s team finished last season 26-7 before losing to UCLA in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Oklahoma men’s team finished last season with a losing record of 15-17.

The women’s game will be Dec 19, with the men playing the following night. Times are TBD.

