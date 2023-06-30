UNC Basketball: Deja Kelly makes final USA squad for FIBA Women’s AmeriCup

Last week fellow THB writer Matt Ferenchick discussed Deja Kelly’s inclusion in Team USA’s tryouts for the last few roster spots in the FIBA Women’s AmeriCup tournament in Guanajuato, Mexico from 1-9 July. Well, if there were any doubters, allow them a moment to repent and humble themselves:

Kelly will now be the latest Tar Heel to represent Team USA in an international competition. Though not as prestigious as the Olympics, performing at a FIBA tournament will open doors for Kelly in the future that could set her up for long-term success.

Also, as an interesting note, Deja Kelly will don the iconic #9 jersey, made famous by Michael Jordan on the Dream Team during the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona.

UNC junkies in need of a fix during the barren summer months will be able to watch all of the tournament games. Courtside 1891, a streaming service specializing in international tournaments, will offer all of the 2023 AmeriCup games live, and have full-game replays for a flat $11.99. That fee will also net you the same access to FIBA Women’s EuroBasket, the Asia Cup, and AfroBasket. Here is the schedule for the AmeriCup games Team USA will play in:

It's finally GAME WEEK ‼️ #AmeriCupW ladies take center stage beginning Saturday



Catch every game streaming live on Courtside 1891 pic.twitter.com/11M3vsz3ga — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) June 27, 2023

Good luck to Deja and the rest of Team USA!