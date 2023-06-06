UNC Basketball: Simeon Wilcher has a requested release from his National Letter of Intent

According to sources with Inside Carolina, North Carolina signee Simeon Wilcher has requested release from his National Letter of Intent. Wilcher was just days from arriving on campus for off-season workouts, and now he plans to take his talents to another program once he is released.

Wilcher is a 6’4 point guard out of Roselle, NJ, and is the seventh-best combo guard in the 2023 class. During his senior year at Roselle High School, he averaged 15.4 points, 5.6 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Wilcher was been very vocal about being a point guard, so his decision to leave UNC likely has to do with incoming freshman Elliot Cadeau announcing that he was reclassifying to the 2023 class. The announcement not only shook up the 2024 Tar Heel class, but it created quite the situation at the point guard spot for Hubert Davis. Now that Wilcher is leaving, it not only makes point guard decisions less difficult, but it also frees up yet another scholarship for the Tar Heels. That means there are now three open spots yet again, and whether UNC will be able to fill both is anybody’s guess.

We may or may not get more information about the unexpected exodus in the coming days, but for now all that we know is that somehow UNC’s roster once again feels a bit unsettled going into mid-June. What do you think of Wilcher’s exit? Do you think there was room for him on the roster despite Cadeau’s announcement? Let us know in the comments below.