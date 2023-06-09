UNC Basketball: D’Marco Dunn transfers to Penn State

D’Marco Dunn has transferred to Penn State, officially ending his two-year stint at UNC.

Head coach Mike Rhoades has reeled in two Tar Heels this offseason. Puff Johnson committed to Penn State on April 26th, a few weeks before Dunn entered the transfer portal. Both players hope to play more minutes next season in Happy Valley than they did in Chapel Hill.

Dunn, like every other player not in the starting five, struggled for regular minutes or a recognizable rotation. In his sophomore season, he averaged 10.3 mpg and improved his shooting statistics across the board. His best game of the season (and his UNC career) came against Louisville when he scored 14 points on 5-7 shooting (2-3 3PT).

With Dontrez Styles gone to Georgetown, Dunn’s departure now severs the last Roy Williams recruiting class from the team, and Hubert Davis will have to conjure a new formula for dependable depth in Year 3. Dunn didn’t have the most output at Carolina, but he represented tremendous potential.

It will be interesting to see how well D’Marco and Puff perform at Penn State in a loaded B1G conference. If their minutes and production explode, questions about Coach Davis’s roster management and development will be raised. If not, then maybe it was best for them to move on to other opportunities. Best of luck to them, either way.