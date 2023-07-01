UNC Baseball: Nine to the ACC All-Academic team

The ACC announced the 2023 All-ACC Baseball Academic Team on Wednesday. Nine student-athletes from the North Carolina Tar Heels earned this honor.

Among the honorees, Vance Honeycutt, a sophomore center fielder from Salisbury, earned his spot on the team for the second consecutive year.

Graduate student and lefty relief pitcher Will Sandy, junior infielder Johnny Castagnozzi, and redshirt freshman right fielder Casey Cook were honored for the first time at Carolina.

Newcomers to the team also earned this honor. Junior lefty pitcher Nelson Berkwich, junior righty starting pitcher Jake Knapp, and junior righty relief pitcher Ben Peterson, each of whom transferred to UNC this season, earned All-ACC Academic Team honors.

True freshmen pitchers righty Matthew Matthijs and lefty Kyle Percival earned these academic honors as well.

This recognition takes into account both academic excellence and athletic accomplishments. To qualify for the All-ACC Baseball Academic Team, student-athletes must maintain a minimum 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester as well as throughout their academic career. Additionally, position players must have participated in at least 50 percent of games, while pitchers must have appeared in 20 percent of the schedule.