Tar Heels in the Women’s World Cup: Lotte Wubben-Moy

Arsenal and England central defender Lotte Wubben-Moy will be making the trip to Australia for the Women’s World Cup 2023. LWM starred at UNC from 2017 to 2019, leaving after her junior season when Covid-19 cancelled the season. She went back to England and immediately signed for her childhood club, Arsenal.

The England squad hopes to build on their Euro 2022 Tournament success, when they won their first major tournament in front of a sold-out Wembley Stadium, beating Germany 2-1 in front of 87,192 fans. LWM will be one of several Lionesses vying to take defender Leah Williamson’s starting spot after the England captain tore her ACL during her club season.

Wubben-Moy was Arsenal’s third choice central defender behind Williamson and Brazilian teammate Rafaelle Souza, who started in Arsenal’s 3-1 Conti Cup Final win over Chelsea last March. When Williamson went down in April, Wubben-Moy stepped into the starting spot.

In the 2022-23 season, LWM had a career-high in appearances, featuring in 35 games for the Gunners across their Women’s Super League (WSL), FA Cup, Conti Cup, and Champions League fixtures. She has displayed versatility for Arsenal, defending in both a back-four and back-three.

Wubben-Moy is an accomplished passer, capable of turning defense into attack, with 641 forward passes, good for 2nd in the WSL.

Check out her highlights against Wolfsburg in the Champions League and fast-forward to the 1:45 mark for one of the prettiest hockey assists you’ll see in soccer:

Wubben-Moy is also a dangerous presence in the box during set pieces. Check out this wonder goal (on a Tar Heel to Tar Heel connection with Carolina legend Tobin Heath) at the 2:25 mark:

She’ll have plenty of competition for playing time, with Manchester City’s Alex Greenwood and Chelsea’s Millie Bright the likely starters. Appearances will be at a premium, as England coach Sarina Wiegman does not experiment much with her line-up during tournaments.

Tomorrow, we’ll highlight Wubben-Moy’s Arsenal and UNC teammate Alessia Russo, who will likely be a breakout star in the 2023 Women’s World Cup.