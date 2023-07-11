Tar Heels in the Women’s World Cup: Alessia Russo

England and Arsenal striker Alessia Russo is about to become a household name. After turning heads during last year’s European Championships—where she scored the goal of the tournament—Russo will step on to a bigger stage with more responsibility on her shoulders.

Since helping England win Euro 2022 last summer, Russo has kept busy. She led Manchester United to their highest Women’s Super League finish (2nd place after champions Chelsea) and helped the Red Devils qualify for the Champions League for the first time, scoring 13 goals in 24 appearances in league and cup competition.

On international duty, after scoring four goals in the Euro 2022 tournament, she scored two more goals for the Lionesses in their 2023 World Cup qualifying campaign. She is firmly entrenched in the England set-up as one of their most important attackers, and with the world’s eyes on her, she could take the next step towards international superstardom.

Before reporting the England for pre-World Cup camp, she sealed a free transfer to Arsenal, where she should help the Gunners challenge for trophies immediately. With that move settled early, she can put her full focus on the World Cup, where England are oddsmakers’ second favorite pick after the United States.

Russo brings a mix of speed, power, and drive to the Lionesses’ attack. She creates more goal-scoring actions than assists, but if she’s a focal point of the attack, that will hardly be an issue. She won’t help so much in build-up play, but should help finish creative actions in the opponent’s final third.

Look for Russo to start at least two of the Group D stage games, with the third one not needed to advance. If England advances as far as they’re expected to, Alessia Russo will have plenty of opportunities to score and establish her place in the top tier of female footballers.