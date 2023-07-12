UNC Baseball: Plugging right along in the summer leagues

You’ve seen now that several Tar Heels managed to get themselves drafted on to MLB teams the last couple of days, the most prominent of them of course being Mac Horvath.

Mac finished up a journey that not only had him play his main regular seasons in Chapel Hill, it was spending the summer doing what some of his roommates are doing now. You need to look no further than last summer. Horvath went through the draft without getting his named called, and ultimately moved on to the Bourne Braves of the Cape Cod League.

He did well.

A quick check of his stats had him showing his power in a wood bat league, hitting seven home runs in 25 games, six of which were in the regular season. While his batting average wasn’t great, just .250, he had showed enough during the summer to grab the attention of several major league scouts. He continued that momentum into this season as you are aware, and finally that lead to him being drafted in the second round on Sunday night. From undrafted to the second round, and that momentum started with 25 games at the Cape.

Several other Tar Heels are hoping to make similar noises this summer. Let’s see how they are doing in summer ball.

Casey Cook-Yarmouth Dennis Red Sox

19G, 49 AB, 7 H, .143 Avg, 6 RBI, 3 2B, 5 BB, 12K, 1 SB

Dalton Pence-Bourne Braves

4G, 9 IP, 2-0, 1 Start, 1 SV, 5.00 ERA, 11K, 4 BB, 6 H

Ben Peterson-Chatham Anglers

4G, 10 IP, 1-0, 1 Start, 8.10 ERA, 6 K, 5 BB, 11 H

Coastal Plain League-NC, SC, VA, GA

Carter French-Asheboro Zookeepers

10G, 27 AB, 9 H, .333 Avg, 6 RBI, 1 2B, 7 BB, 4 K, 6 SB

Jackson Rusiecki-Ashboro Zookeepers

4G, 9 AB, .000 Avg, 1BB, 8K

Matthew Matthijs-HP Thomasville HiToms

1G, 1 ER allowed, 1 batter faced, no outs recorded so no IP

Cameron Padgett-HP Thomasville HiToms

4G, 2 Starts, 12.2 IP, 1-2, 8.52 ERA, 19H, 15K, 3 BB

Kyle Percival-Lexington County Blowfish

3G, 3 Starts, 10.1 IP, 0-1, 5.22 ERA, 12H, 7K, 7 BB

Appalachian League-WV, VA, NC

Michael Colonna-Burlington Sock Puppets

4G, 0 starts, 3.0 IP, 0-0, 9.00 ERA, 2 H, 5 K, 5 BB

Connor Hegan-Burlington Sock Puppets

9G, 0 Starts, 15 IP, 2-1, 1 SV, 2.40 ERA, 9 H, 15 K, 9 BB

Bryce Blaser-OC Riptide

12G, 34 AB, 6 H, .176 Avg, 2 RBI, 7 BB, 10 K

New England Baseball League-ME, VT, NH, MA, CT, RI

Nelson Berkwich-Newport Gulls

3G, 0 Starts, 6.2 IP, 0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1 H, 8K, 2 BB

Northwoods League-ND, MN, IA, WI, IL, MI, IN, Ontario

Will Simmons-Madison Mallards

9G, 0 Starts, 24.2 IP, 2-3, 1 Sv, 3.86 ERA, 24 H, 26K, 13 BB

Ohio Valley Summer League-KY, IN, TN

Reece Holbrook-Full Count Rhythm

25 G, 99 AB, 28 H, .283 Avg, 9 RBI, 2 2B, 13 BB, 26 K, 11 SB

Ripken League-DC, MD, VA

John Long-Bethesda Big Train

16 G, 41 AB, 8 H, .195 Avg, 4 RBI, 10 BB, 15 K, 6 SB

Dylan King-Purcellville Cannons

1 G, 3 AB, .000, 2 K-hasn’t played since June 13th

We’re rounding into the back half of summer and All Star Games will be coming soon. We’ll check in next week to see how these Diamond Heels are doing.